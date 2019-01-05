Liverpool lacked class over Nathaniel Clyne loan, says Cardiff boss Neil Warnock

0:26 Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says Liverpool lacked respect over their handling of Nathaniel Clyne's loan move to Bournemouth Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says Liverpool lacked respect over their handling of Nathaniel Clyne's loan move to Bournemouth

Neil Warnock accused Liverpool of "lacking class" after Cardiff missed out on a loan deal for Nathaniel Clyne.

The defender, who was given his professional debut by Warnock, has been a long-term target for Cardiff.

But on Friday it was announced that he had sealed a season-long loan to Bournemouth.

Speaking after Cardiff lost to League One side Gillingham in the FA Cup on Saturday, Warnock expressed his frustration with Liverpool and Clyne.

"I was disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne," said the Cardiff manager.

Nathaniel Clyne (R) made his Bournemouth debut on Saturday

"Having known the player and given him his debut, I'm disappointed not just with the boy himself but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me.

"To see it on television when I've done everything right and they've promised that he's my player this week, it's a disgrace for me, it's a lack of class isn't it?

"But listen, we're not going to get any favours, whether it's on the pitch or off it and we're always up against it and that's when we're good.

Jurgen Klopp said Nathaniel Clyne asked to leave Liverpool before being loaned to Bournemouth

"I probably should have been illegally tapping him, but I've done everything right and then Bournemouth come in and I suppose Bournemouth paying £19million for [Dominic] Solanke probably whetted their appetite a little bit."

Warnock also said the situation had knocked his transfer plans.

"The reason I'm disappointed with Nathaniel and Liverpool is that I've missed out on three players because of that by waiting.

"I lost out on a couple of full-backs and a striker, so I'm doubly disappointed."