Nathaniel Clyne asked to leave Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says Nathaniel Clyne asked to leave Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Nathaniel Clyne asked to leave Liverpool before securing a loan move to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth completed the loan signing of the right-back until the end of the season on Friday, with Clyne making his debut in Saturday's third-round FA Cup tie against Brighton at the Vitality Stadium.

Clyne's departure leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold as the only recognised right-back in the first-team squad, but Klopp is confident the talent in the youth ranks can provide sufficient cover.

"Clyney asked if he could go, I thought about it, then said, 'Yes you can as we have other options and younger boys coming up,'" said Klopp, ahead of Monday's FA Cup tie against Wolves.

"You can always keep a player, but to keep him in the right shape with the right amount of confidence that's not easy.

"Having an option like Clyney is good. When I first came in he played almost every game, was always fit and important.

"Then he got his back problem and it took quite a while. Then there was a change in the team, Joe was fit and Trent came up."

'We don't want to block young players'

Dominic Solanke also left Anfield for Bournemouth on Friday, but on a permanent a deal worth £19m, plus add-ons.

Klopp has said, however, that Liverpool will "probably not" look to replace him by signing another striker in the January transfer window.

Dominic Solanke has left Liverpool for Bournemouth, signing a long-term deal

He said: "Football is a business obviously on one side and on the other side we have to care about people and their situation. I think for Dominic it was absolutely right to go.

"For Dom it was unlucky that when there was space for him, he had injuries. He trained pretty well, but you can't stay confident over such a long period, especially not at that age.

"He needed to play football and Bournemouth made a good offer. For him it's a really good opportunity. We want to sign young players and we want to keep our young players, but we don't want to block them in a moment where we see something else could be better for them."