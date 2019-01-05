Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are Manchester City's equals

Liverpool and Manchester City are now equal, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are every bit as good as Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

City cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 2-1 win at the Etihad on Thursday night.

But Klopp believes his team are now on a par with the reigning champions for the very first time in his reign as Liverpool manager.

"From my point of view we were never on a level with Manchester City since I was in," said Klopp, ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round clash with Wolves on Monday night.

"We won games against them since Pep was in especially but in these games City were better.

"We scored more goals and we defended really well but the possession was probably at least 60/40 for them but we won them. Now it's 50/50."

