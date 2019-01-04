Wolves vs Liverpool preview: Jurgen Klopp set to make changes

Jurgen Klopp applauds Liverpool fans after his side's 2-1 loss to Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to make changes for Monday's FA Cup tie at fellow Premier League opponents Wolves.

Midfielders Naby Keita and Adam Lallana, unused substitutes in Thursday's defeat at Manchester City, could come in while Fabinho, who played just over 30 minutes at the Etihad, is likely to start.

The two sides met in the Premier League last month with Liverpool running out 2-0 winners at Molineux thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is ready for another tough encounter against the league leaders.

"We know it's a fantastic team and manager and they are in a good moment. It's going to be very tough, we must prepare well," he said.

"They are very organised, very intense, have individual quality, press well, and their counter attack is one of the best there is."

Team news

Diogo Jota has returned to training and could feature for Wolves against Liverpool.

The forward has missed the last four games and will be assessed over the weekend ahead of Monday's third-round game at Molineux.

Romain Saiss is available after limping off in the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace with a knee problem, while Morgan Gibbs-White is among those vying for a starting berth.

Xherdan Shaqiri and striker Daniel Sturridge could get a run out for Liverpool, as could Alberto Moreno.

Nathaniel Clyne is unavailable after joining Bournemouth on loan.

