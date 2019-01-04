Nathaniel Clyne joins Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool

Nathaniel Clyne has joined Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season

Bournemouth have completed a deal to sign Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old England international has appeared in only four Premier League games this season, with three of those as a substitute.

"I'm really excited by this opportunity. It's great chance for me to come and play football," he told the club's website.

"I've spoken to the manager and we've talked about what we can achieve for the remainder of the season. It's a great club with a great story. I can't wait to get going."

Nathaniel Clyne's sole Premier League start this season came against Manchester United

Clyne is likely to be used much more extensively by Bournemouth, who have been hit by injuries to key defenders Simon Francis and Adam Smith.

Junior Stanislas filled in at right wing-back for Bournemouth's 3-3 draw with Watford on Wednesday but he is more usually deployed as a wide midfielder.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said: "Nathaniel is vastly experienced and has the benefit of being able to play in a couple of positions for us.

Simon Francis was ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing knee ligaments

"With Simon Francis' injury we felt it was important to bring someone in capable of filling that void, and it's great to have Nathaniel on board."

Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2015 but has since slipped behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.

Everton vs B'mouth Live on

Earlier on Friday, Bournemouth completed the signing of Dominic Solanke on a long-term deal from Liverpool.

Sky Sports News understands Bournemouth have paid £19m plus add-ons for the England international striker, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2017.