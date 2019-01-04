Dominic Solanke joins Bournemouth from Liverpool on long-term deal

Dominic Solanke has left Liverpool for Bournemouth, signing a long-term deal

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Dominic Solanke on a long-term deal from Liverpool.

Sky sources understand Bournemouth have paid £19m plus add-ons for the England international striker, who joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2017.

Solanke had been a loan target for Crystal Palace but the 21-year-old has instead opted to join the Cherries on a permanent deal.

"I think the club is going somewhere," Solanke told Bournemouth's website.

"Over the past few years, they have been really good in the Premier League and had some good positional finishes as well. I think it's a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age.

"I spoke with the manager this morning [Friday]. He is a really nice guy. From playing and watching the Premier League, I know the sort of manager he is.

"I was excited to meet him and am really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he's about.

Solanke won the Golden Ball award at the U20 World Cup in South Korea

"My main target is to score goals and, being a striker, hopefully I can get a few for the team and help the team get wins.

"Playing in the Premier League, every game is tough and together we can try to do as well as we can."

Solanke made 27 appearances, scoring one goal, in his debut season at Anfield but had not featured for Jurgen Klopp's side this term.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is looking forward to working with Solanke, who made his senior debut for England in 2017 after winning the Golden Ball award at the U20 World Cup in South Korea that year.

"Dominic is technically gifted, very athletic and has the physical profile that will give us something different in our front line," said Howe.

Eddie Howe is looking forward to working with Solanke at Bournemouth

"He has done very well for England at various age groups, has a huge amount of potential and I'm really excited about working with him."

Bournemouth have also agreed a deal to sign Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.

Clyne has started just one Premier League match this season, the 3-1 win over Manchester United in December, with Trent Alexander-Arnold largely preferred at right-back.