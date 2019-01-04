Nathaniel Clyne set to join Bournemouth from Liverpool on loan
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 04/01/19 1:31pm
Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old England international has appeared in only four Premier League games this season, with three of those as a substitute.
Clyne is likely to be used much more extensively by Bournemouth, who have been hit by injuries to key defenders such as Simon Francis and Adam Smith.
Junior Stanislas filled in at right wing-back for Bournemouth's 3-3 draw with Watford on Wednesday and was praised for his display by manager Eddie Howe - but he is more usually deployed as a wide midfielder.
Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2015 and was initially first choice at right-back.
However, he was injured last season and has now seemingly slipped behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.