Nathaniel Clyne set to join Bournemouth from Liverpool on loan

Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old England international has appeared in only four Premier League games this season, with three of those as a substitute.

Clyne is likely to be used much more extensively by Bournemouth, who have been hit by injuries to key defenders such as Simon Francis and Adam Smith.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has emerged as the first-choice right-back at Liverpool

Junior Stanislas filled in at right wing-back for Bournemouth's 3-3 draw with Watford on Wednesday and was praised for his display by manager Eddie Howe - but he is more usually deployed as a wide midfielder.

Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2015 and was initially first choice at right-back.

However, he was injured last season and has now seemingly slipped behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in the pecking order.