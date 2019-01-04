Liverpool's Adam Lallana will not leave Anfield on loan in January

Adam Lallana has made eight appearances for Liverpool this season

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will not leave Anfield on loan this month, Sky Sports News understands.

Lallana had been linked with a loan deal as he steps up his recovery from a groin strain that has restricted him to two Premier League starts this season.

A number of clubs were reportedly interested in the England international, including Turkey's Fenerbahce where former Liverpool sporting director Damian Comolli now works.

However, Jurgen Klopp is understood to want to reintegrate Lallana into the first team after he made two substitute appearances for the Premier League leaders over Christmas.

While Lallana looks set to stay, Sky sources understand Dominic Solanke is in talks with Bournemouth over a permanent deal.