Sol Bamba set to extend Cardiff stay and sign new contract

Cardiff have agreed terms in principle with captain Sol Bamba over a new contract, Sky Sports News understands.

The 34-year-old Ivory Coast defender has entered the final 12 months of his current deal.

But the Bluebirds have been keen to reward him for his performances in the Premier League last season and could tie him down for at least another two years.

His representative Meissa N'Diaye has held positive talks with Cardiff officials while the player has been recovering from a serious knee injury.

Bamba tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Wolves in March and missed the rest of the season after surgery.

He will not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to North America and may not return to full fitness until October.

But manager Neil Warnock recently said: "He's doing so well it might not be that long, but I wouldn't expect him back too early."

