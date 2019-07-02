Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says players coming in will depend on departures

0:24 Neil Warnock is open to signing a striker but has told supporters not to expect anyone to arrive at Cardiff until after the club’s pre-season tour to the USA and Canada. Neil Warnock is open to signing a striker but has told supporters not to expect anyone to arrive at Cardiff until after the club’s pre-season tour to the USA and Canada.

Neil Warnock hopes to sign a striker but has warned Cardiff fans there will not be any new players arriving at the club until he trims his squad.

Cardiff have acted early following last season's relegation from the Premier League, signing goalkeeper Joe Day, centre-back Curtis Nelson and defensive midfielder Wil Vaulks ahead of their return to the Championship.

And speaking at the launch of a book authored by long-serving Cardiff club doctor Len Nokes, Warnock said any new signings are likely to depend on departures from the Cardiff City Stadium.

"We have got the three in but I can't see us doing an awful lot until we look at if anyone is leaving," Warnock told Sky Sports News.

"In the next two weeks I don't think we will be doing anything.

"When we come back from [our pre-season tour to] America I think we will know by then if there are one or two lads leaving, then we will know better about what we require.

"I've not really got a number in my mind or definite positions because I think a lot depends on if people come in for my players."

Pressed on whether Cardiff needed a striker, Warnock said: "I think if the right one came along and we could do it then I am sure we would get one.

"It's whether we could get anybody better than what we have at this level that's all that concerns me.

"We're looking around at all the markets - foreign markets as well as English - and if we can get somebody possibly at a good age rather than an experienced player - to give us something a little bit different then I think we would go for them."

Warnock was joined at Cardiff's stadium superstore for the launch of the book - titled 'Only Time Will Tell: A Father's Journey' - by a number of Bluebirds players including Sol Bamba and Sean Morrison.

The book is a recollection of the time that club-doctor Nokes' daughter, Claire, spent in hospital following a cardiac arrest in late 2016.

The arrest was subsequently confirmed as having been brought on by a condition called myocarditis. It resulted in Claire suffering a hypoxic brain injury leaving her in a vegetative state for the last eight months of her life.

Claire passed away in October 2017 and proceeds from the sale of the book will be split between the British Heart Foundation and brain injury rehabilitation charity the Prop Appeal.