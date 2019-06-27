Cardiff City sign midfielder Will Vaulks from Rotherham

Cardiff have signed Wales midfielder Will Vaulks

Cardiff City have made Rotherham and Wales midfielder Will Vaulks their first summer signing in a deal likely to rise to more than £3m.

The 25-year old, who spent three seasons at the New York Stadium and had just signed a one-year contract extension with Rotherham in March, has agreed a three-year deal at Cardiff.

The midfielder made 42 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship last season, scoring eight goals in a campaign that saw the Millers relegated back to League One.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is keen to rebuild his midfield following relegation

Vaulks made his international debut with Wales earlier this year and won his third cap in the recent 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Croatia.

His former club Falkirk are understood to be due a sell-on from the transfer fee.

"I'm absolutely over the moon to be here and to get this over the line. It's been a brilliant year for me," Vaulks told the club's website.

"I'm really looking forward to playing regularly at Cardiff City Stadium after getting a taste of it at the Slovakia match.

"It's great to be playing for the biggest club in Wales just six months after my first international call-up."

Vaulks has won three caps for Wales

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is keen to rebuild his midfield following relegation from the Premier League after loanees Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa returned to Bournemouth and Real Betis respectively, and Aron Gunnarsson joined Qatari club Al-Arabi.

The club have also confirmed deals for Curtis Nelson and Joe Day.

