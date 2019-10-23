Cardiff continue Craig Bellamy probe as new 'robust' safeguarding measures put in place

Cardiff City's investigation into Craig Bellamy continues after the club announced it has strengthened its safeguarding measures.

The Bluebirds are embroiled in a disciplinary process with the youth coach after accusations of bullying were levelled against him earlier this year, which he denies.

Bellamy, who stepped down from the role as U18s coach, was accused of bullying Alfie Madden by the player's father David - a player himself for Crystal Palace during the 1980s - who says he was forced to remove his son from Cardiff's academy as a result.

The Championship club announced on Wednesday that, after a full review of its safeguards, "robust" changes have been made and endorsed by relevant associations.

A statement read: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that a comprehensive investigation into accusations of bullying and abuse by current and former employees has been concluded.

"The investigation, commissioned under the direction of Capital Law Ltd, conducted by the club's head of safeguarding and overseen by a senior member of its board of directors, highlighted a number of significant concerns relating to an unacceptable coaching environment over the relevant period of time.

"This was magnified due to the lack of effective safeguarding processes being followed. Cardiff City Football Club regrets the impact this has had and any distress that may have been caused to those affected by the investigation process that has followed.

Bellamy finished his playing career at Cardiff before taking up coaching role

"The confidential investigation report containing the club's conclusions and recommendations, has been delivered to the club's board of directors; the Premier League, the Football Association, Football Association of Wales and our statutory partners. We can provide reassurance that robust changes to procedures have subsequently been implemented and awareness of these issues will be reinforced for the protection of young players at Cardiff City Football Club.

"These plans and associated safeguarding education measures have been welcomed and endorsed by the associations and bodies referenced above. An independent audit of the club's safeguarding provision by Barnado's in April 2019 confirmed that the club is compliant with the Premier League's Safeguarding Standards.

"The investigative report continues to form part of an employee disciplinary process and thus the club is unable to publicly provide specific details of matters relating to individuals.

"Cardiff City Football Club wishes to express its sincere thanks to the players, families and academy staff that have assisted throughout the investigation. This engagement has allowed the club to address previous failings and implement processes and procedures in the most thorough way to prevent similar issues arising in the future."