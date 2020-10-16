Harry Wilson: Liverpool winger joins Cardiff on season-long loan

Wales international Harry Wilson has joined Cardiff on a season-long from Liverpool.

Swansea had a loan offer turned down on Thursday but the Bluebirds agreed a £1.2m loan fee with the Premier League champions for the 23-year-old.

Wilson made his first senior start for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

The academy graduate scored seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season.

A number of Premier League clubs had been interested in Wilson earlier in the summer, but following the deadline on October 5 his only option for a move away from Anfield was an EFL club.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott will also play in the Championship for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign after he joined Blackburn on a season-long loan.

Image: Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in July, 2019

The 17-year-old winger has decided to make the temporary switch from Anfield to Ewood Park to gain further experience, with opportunities expected to have been limited under Jurgen Klopp this season.

Elliott has made one appearance so far this season in Liverpool's 7-2 victory against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup, before the Reds were knocked out by Arsenal earlier this month.

Signed from Fulham last summer, Elliott has made two substitute appearances for Liverpool's senior side and seven times in the FA Cup and League Cup combined.

