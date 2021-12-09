Accrington Stanley unable to find fans alleged to have subjected Plymouth 'keeper Mike Cooper to homophobic abuse

Accrington Stanley have been unable to identify the fans who subjected Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper to homophobic abuse.

Cooper reported hearing homophobic slurs throughout Argyle's 4-1 win at the Wham Stadium on November 13.

Accrington launched an investigation and said they would take "appropriate action" if required.

Sky Sports News can reveal this probe has been unable to identify any offenders.

The club are now urging supporters to immediately report any offensive words and chats to the police or stewards, ahead of Rainbow Laces Day on Saturday.

A club spokesperson said: "Accrington Stanley have carried out a full investigation, including speaking with the police, fans, Mike Cooper, match officials and the match-day safety team.

"We were unable to identify any individuals.

"We have re-emphasised at the stewards' pre-match briefing that any form of abuse will not be tolerated.

"We have also asked players and fans to report anything they hear immediately to the police or a steward.

"Saturday is our Rainbow Laces Day where we will re-emphasise our commitment to eliminating any forms of abuse from the Wham Stadium."

