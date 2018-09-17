James McArthur signs Crystal Palace contract extension until 2021

McArthur has played 136 games in four seasons at Crystal Palace

James McArthur has signed a Crystal Palace contract extension that takes him up to 2021.

The Scotland international joined Palace from Wigan in the summer of 2014 and has since made 136 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 16 goals.

The 30-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in all five of Crystal Palace's Premier League games this season, including Saturday's 1-0 away to Huddersfield.

"I'm very pleased to commit myself to the club for another three years. It's great, and I'm excited about the challenges that come," he told the club's official website.

"The manager has brought the best out of me from last season, and I really enjoy playing under him. We have a very good squad where there is competition for places all over the field, and I think we'll get stronger and stronger."

Palace chairman Steve Parish described McArthur as the "model professional" and said he is delighted to retain his services until 2021.

He said: "James is the epitome of a model professional. He sets a brilliant example to other players, and is a real team man. James has been a huge success at the club and embodies everything we are about at Crystal Palace FC. We are absolutely delighted that he has resigned with us."