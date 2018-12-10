Wilfried Zaha has no new injuries despite cryptic social media update

Wilfried Zaha is suspended for Crystal Palace's next game at home to Leicester

Wilfried Zaha has not suffered any new injuries, Sky Sports News understands, despite posting a seemingly worrying update on his social media on Monday.

The forward - who has struggled with various knocks this season - posted a cryptic statement 'back to the drawing board' on his Instagram, with a picture of his leg strapped into a recovery boot, before it was swiftly deleted.

Sky Sports News has been told this kind of device is normally used in players' recovery sessions after matches and that Zaha was referring to Saturday's defeat at West Ham.

Zaha, who missed Premier League games against Tottenham and Southampton with injuries, is suspended for Palace's next game at home to Leicester on Saturday after reaching his yellow card limit at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann will appear for the U23 side today as he edges closer to returning from almost a year out with a serious knee injury.

Scott Dann has been out for almost a year with a serious knee injury

The 31-year-old will play with Connor Wickham, who returned against Everton in October after almost two years out with his own serious knee injury, nearly 12 months after Dann was stretchered off against Manchester City on New Year's Eve 2017.

Both players have recently been training with the first-team as they bid to return to full fitness, and will play alongside the likes of Joel Ward, Jairo Reidewald and Sullay Kaikai.