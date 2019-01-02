Wilfried Zaha exclusive: Crystal Palace must be more ruthless

1:09 Wilfried Zaha says Crystal Palace have to start taking more chances Wilfried Zaha says Crystal Palace have to start taking more chances

Wilfried Zaha has urged Crystal Palace to be more "ruthless" in front of goal.

Palace are one of the lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League and were frustrated on Boxing Day as they failed to find the net after having 31 shots against Cardiff, before a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea on Super Sunday.

Zaha, who has been leading the line for Palace in the absence of injured striker Christian Benteke, said: "To win games you need to be more clinical. That's something we need to work on because I feel we definitely should have won that game. Especially after beating Manchester City it would have been nice to win that game.

"It's something we need to work on going forward. It was a very frustrating game because having that many chances and nobody scoring - we need to do better and be better if we want to get up the table.

"The main thing is making chances but then we need to be ruthless in front of goal."

There has been speculation that Zaha could leave Palace in January, with reports of a potential offer from China.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said last week that he has "heard nothing", and Zaha added: "It's flattering but it doesn't distract me because I have a job here so I am focused on that.

"I don't get involved in anything else off the pitch."

Zaha is likely to start up front again when Palace travel to Wolves on Wednesday night.

Wilfried Zaha has been a key player for Palace this season

He says Hodgson has helped him adapt to the position, having previously played out wide.

"I'm always learning from him because he has lots of experience and he helps me with my game and different aspects.

"I have taken up a new position up front and because there are no strikers I have to adapt and he has helped with my movement and ways I can play there. He has helped me quite a bit and always has a lot of advice to give.

"He's definitely one of the best managers I have worked with. I say that because he's hands on. He's the type to put his arm around you and if he feels a certain way he doesn't mind telling you, which is what I like because if I feel I am doing something wrong I would rather the manager be straight and tell me and he is like that.

"Also, if a player he is a bit down on confidence he will put his arm around them and speak to them."