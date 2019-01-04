Jordon Mutch leaves Crystal Palace six months before his contract was due to expire

Jordon Mutch has left Crystal Palace by mutual consent

Jordon Mutch has left Crystal Palace with immediate effect after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old former QPR midfielder's contract was due to expire in the summer.

Mutch had returned to Palace after a spell on loan at Vancouver Whitecaps, who last month refused an option to make his temporary move a permanent one.

He made 40 appearances in four years at Palace after joining the club in the 2015 January Transfer Window.