Jordon Mutch leaves Crystal Palace six months before his contract was due to expire
Last Updated: 04/01/19 11:31am
Jordon Mutch has left Crystal Palace with immediate effect after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
The 27-year-old former QPR midfielder's contract was due to expire in the summer.
Mutch had returned to Palace after a spell on loan at Vancouver Whitecaps, who last month refused an option to make his temporary move a permanent one.
He made 40 appearances in four years at Palace after joining the club in the 2015 January Transfer Window.