Crystal Palace desperate to reward fans, says Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson wants fans to be excited about who they are playing in August, rather than returning to the Championship.

The former England manager was speaking after his side's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield which relegated the West Yorkshire club.

Hodgson was relieved to secure the three points and put breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone, with Cardiff now eight points behind the Eagles, although they have a game in hand.

He said: "We're desperate to reward fans. They come here every week and are enthusiastic.

Luka Milivojevic is mobbed by team-mates after giving Crystal Palace the lead

"We want them to be excited about who they're playing in August rather than thinking, 'oh, we're back down'."

Palace missed a number of chances in the second half as Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend squandered opportunities in the box.

They finally broke the deadlock when Luka Milivojevic dispatched a 76th-minute penalty after Zaha was fouled by Leandro Bacuna. Patrick van Aanholt then doubled the Eagles' lead late on to secure victory.

"I was really satisfied with the second-half performance," added Hodgson.

"Luka's been incredible this year in terms of his penalty taking. I've no reason whatsoever to think he's not going to score.

"But we missed so many clear-cut chances before the penalty was awarded."

The Terriers became only the second side in Premier League history to be relegated with six games remaining and Hodgson was full of sympathy for his opposite number, Jan Siewert, while emphasising the importance of his side's three points.

Huddersfield Town players look dejected following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. One of three results that confirmed the club's relegation from the Premier League

"It's easy to imagine yourself in the shoes of your opposing manager," said Hodgson. "All I can say is both he and his players should be very proud of their performances.

"We're three points better off, and at this stage of the season, three points is three games.

"You don't get much more than a point unless something miraculous happens."