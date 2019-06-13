Crystal Palace fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Crystal Palace will start their 2019/20 Premier League campaign against Everton at Selhurst Park with their first derby against Brighton in December.

Roy Hodgson's side will welcome Everton on Saturday, August 10 (kick-off at 3pm), with games against Manchester United plus newly-promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa in the first month.

Crystal Palace face their fierce rivals Brighton on December 14 at Selhurst Park, with the return fixture on February 29.

The south London side will end the season against Tottenham at home on May 17 with Manchester United and Wolves also scheduled for May.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

August

10: Everton (h)

17: Sheffield United (a)

24: Manchester United (a)

31: Aston Villa (h)

September

14: Tottenham (a)

21: Wolves (h)

28: Norwich City (h)

October

5: West Ham (a)

19: Manchester City (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

November

2: Leicester City (h)

9: Chelsea (a)

23: Liverpool (h)

30: Burnley (a)

December

4: Bournemouth (h)

7: Watford (a)

14: Brighton (h)

21: Newcastle (a)

26: West Ham (h)

28: Southampton (a)

January

1: Norwich City (a)

11: Arsenal (h)

18: Manchester City (a)

22: Southampton (h)

February

1: Sheffield United (h)

8: Everton (a)

22: Newcastle United (h)

29: Brighton (a)

March

7: Watford (h)

14: Bournemouth (a)

21: Liverpool (a)

April

4: Burnley (h)

11: Leicester City (a)

18: Chelsea (h)

25: Aston Villa (a)

May

2: Manchester United (h)

9: Wolves (a)

17: Tottenham (h)

