Jason Puncheon joins Cypriot side Pafos FC after Crystal Palace release

Jason Puncheon in action for Crystal Palace

Former Crystal Palace captain Jason Puncheon has joined Cypriot club Pafos FC.

The midfielder, who was released by Palace in the summer, has signed a two-year deal in what Pafos have called "the greatest transfer" in their history.

A club statement said: "From the world's top-tier EPL directly to Pafos FC, English football star Jason Puncheon has joined the club on a two-year contract.

"Jason David Ian Puncheon, 33-years-old, attacking midfielder - brilliant also on both wings of the attack - is making history with the greatest transfer of Pafos' football and one of the most important transfers in Cypriot football."

Puncheon, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield from Palace, added: "I am honoured to be joining Pafos FC.

"I believe the club has big potential and I am happy to become a part of the team and will work hard to bring Pafos to new successes."

Puncheon celebrates putting Crystal Palace ahead in the FA Cup final against Manchester United

Puncheon made 169 appearances in a Palace shirt, scoring 16 times, the last of which was the opening goal of the 2016 FA Cup final against Manchester United which the Eagles lost 2-1.

