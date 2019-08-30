Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace will find Aston Villa 'dangerous' opponents

0:36 Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits he has not been surprised by Aston Villa's 'good start' to life back in the Premier League Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits he has not been surprised by Aston Villa's 'good start' to life back in the Premier League

Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace will find Aston Villa to be "dangerous opponents" in their next Premier League clash, as his side looks to bounce back from their midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester.

Goals from summer signings Anwar El Ghazi and Wesley sealed a 2-0 win over Everton for Villa after defeats to Tottenham and Bournemouth in their opening games.

Roy Hodgson, whose side recently recorded their first league win at Old Trafford against Manchester United since 1989, believes the Eagles will need to be on their guard when Dean Smith's team visit Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa preview

1:31 Crystal Palace beat Manchester United for the first time in Premier League history with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford thanks to a last minute winner from Patrick van Aanholt Crystal Palace beat Manchester United for the first time in Premier League history with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford thanks to a last minute winner from Patrick van Aanholt

"The fact they have had a good start to the season and the fact they are looking like a very dangerous opponent does not surprise me one bit," the Palace boss said.

"This is A) because I know Dean [Smith] and the work he does and B) the fact that the club has gone about its business in a very intelligent way.

"The club has invested heavily, as his reign continued towards the latter end of last season I saw his thoughts on how he wanted the team to play, and particularly the players he wanted at the club."

2:40 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Crystal Palace and Colchester Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Crystal Palace and Colchester

Andros Townsend missed the penalty which led to Palace's shock second-round shootout exit in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Defender Scott Dann injured his hand in the cup clash which could see him out of Palace's game against Villa, and Hodgson admitted that he now has limited options across the back four.

"Scott Dann had his hand trampled on in the game on Tuesday so he has a cast over it and we will decide in the morning whether he will be fit enough to play," Hodgson explained.

"James Tomkins is on the brink of recovery but still not training with the team as fully as we would like.

"We do have a lack of defensive cover, particularly in the full-back positions, because we were unable to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Pape Souare - who was acting as an alternative to Patrick Van Aanholt.

"We've been waiting for the recovery of Tomkins and [Mamadou] Sakho but I'm expecting them to be fully recovered by the end of the international break."