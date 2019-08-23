Christian Benteke and James Tomkins in Crystal Palace contract talks

Christian Benteke's Crystal Palace contract has less than 12 months to run

Crystal Palace are in talks with Christian Benteke and James Tomkins over new contracts, Roy Hodgson has revealed.

Benteke is in the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park, while Tomkins is tied to the club until 2021.

Ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Saturday, Palace boss Hodgson said: "I believe negotiations are taking place.

"But I can't tell you how far advanced those negotiations are because they are being held by our chairman and our sporting director Doug Freedman.

James Tomkins has two years remaining on his deal at Selhurst Park

"It is up to the club, these are matters for the club. But of course, if players are in the last year of their contracts it can be more difficult.

"If Christian signs a new contract I will be happy for him and I shall be happy to continue working with him."

Benteke has struggled since arriving from Liverpool three years ago, and has scored just four goals for Palace in the last two seasons.

Tomkins has established himself at the heart of the Eagles' defence since joining from West Ham three years ago.