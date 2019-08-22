Aaron Wan-Bissaka fitting in well at Manchester United, says Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson

1:09 Roy Hodgson believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made an 'excellent start' since joining Manchester United in the summer Roy Hodgson believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made an 'excellent start' since joining Manchester United in the summer

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says Aaron Wan-Bissaka played excellently in Manchester United's opening games and has "fitted in well" since moving to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old right-back played 46 games for the Eagles in all competitions before sealing his £50m summer move.

Wan-Bissaka was handed his full United debut, along with Harry Maguire and Daniel James, by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 4-0 victory over Chelsea and played the full match in his new side's 1-1 draw with Wolves at Molineux on Monday.

1:03 Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend is among the nominees for the Puskas Award for his stunning goal against Manchester City last season Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend is among the nominees for the Puskas Award for his stunning goal against Manchester City last season

Speaking ahead of Wan-Bissaka's first game against Palace since leaving the club, Hodgson said: "He has fitted in very well. I thought he was excellent [in United's opening matches]. His performance in particular against Wolves was outstanding.

"We don't need reminding of how good he is because we were lucky enough to benefit from him being so good for a year-and-a-half before he left us."

Gary Cahill could be set to make his Palace debut against United, Hodgson has revealed

Crystal Palace have yet to score in the Premier League this season and Hodgson's side will be aiming to bounce back from their 1-0 away defeat to Premier League newcomers Sheffield United when they travel to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Old Trafford has always been a very daunting place to go if you need a result, and unfortunately if I look back on my record there it doesn't measure up to any high degree of scrutiny," he added.

Palace suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United last time out

"But that's because they are a top team and a very top club, they really have the ability to sign players that we will never have, I think like all clubs going to Old Trafford is an opportunity.

"It's a great occasion because it's a place every footballer wants to play. If you're saying this is a must-win game then it's not going to feel so good because it's not going to be easy."

The Palace boss revealed new signing Gary Cahill could be in contention to make his debut against United.

Hodgson also disclosed that the club are negotiating new contracts for James Tomkins and Christian Benteke, with the players' current deals at Selhurst Park expiring in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Hodgson addresses Van Aanholt tweet

Meanwhile, Hodgson revealed he will not punish Patrick Van Aanholt for a tweet sent from his verified Twitter account in the wake of last weekend's defeat at Sheffield United, after the defender claimed he did not post it.

The post suggested Palace did not match the Blades' effort in the 1-0 loss last Sunday, but when questioned about it, he denied sending it.

Van Aanholt (R) in action during Palace's defeat to Sheffield United

"Whether he said it or not it has gone out under his name, he unfortunately will have to bear the brunt of that," said Hodgson.

"That is the answer I got, I have no idea. I am going to make no attempts either in the next few days of my life to get to the bottom of it.

"It has been said, I don't believe it is true what he supposedly said and I am moving on from there. There are facts of life at the moment and social media is one of them.

"He didn't say it apparently. It is wrong to put that out because it isn't true, I wish it was as simple as that."