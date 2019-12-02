Crystal Palace reopen Selhurst Park extreme weather shelter

1:02 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has praised the club for opening it's doors as shelter for the homeless during the freezing weather Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has praised the club for opening it's doors as shelter for the homeless during the freezing weather

Crystal Palace are to reopen an extreme weather emergency shelter for rough sleepers at Selhurst Park this winter.

Whenever overnight temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing, up to 10 rough-sleepers will be able to take refuge in the club's Glaziers lounge at Selhurst Park.

In partnership with Croydon Council, the shelter will be staffed by volunteers and specialists. New arrivals are welcomed with a camp bed for the night, a hot evening meal, breakfast and washing facilities before the space is converted back for normal club use each morning.

"I am always delighted when a football club is able to give something back to the community and to do something quite as important as this, you know, providing shelter for homeless people in this unbelievably cold weather", said manager Roy Hodgson about the gesture.

"It seems to me one of those things which is deserving of nothing but praise and I must say hat's off to all the Palace staff who pitch up and lend a hand. It's a great effort on everyone's part."

Crystal Palace chief executive Phil Alexander added: "Our objective is not only to give rough sleepers a bed for the night, but also to help get them off the streets. Last year, we were able to find jobs for two people referred to the shelter."

Croydon Council's Alison Butler said: "By opening this shelter for the second winter running, Crystal Palace are once again playing a crucial role in supporting the council's wider pro-active work to get rough sleepers off the streets and on the road to a better future."