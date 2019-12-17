Roy Hodgson asks Crystal Palace owners for January transfer funds

Roy Hodgson says he was not able to address his squad's issues during the summer transfer window

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he is trying to persuade the Premier League club's American owners to release funds so that he can strengthen his injury-hit squad in the January transfer window.

Palace are ninth following Monday's 1-1 draw with Brighton, a game in which Palace's Jairo Riedewald was taken off at half-time after aggravating a hip injury.

The Eagles were already missing several players, including left-backs Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp, centre-back Gary Cahill and winger Andros Townsend, due to injury, while centre back Mamadou Sakho is suspended.

"We don't really go into the January transfer market," Hodgson told reporters. "I'm trying to persuade the American owners in particular that this is something we really need to do.

"I thought we needed to do it in the summer but we didn't succeed in getting the players we thought were necessary to improve our squad then. Nothing has changed, it's still the same positions I'm talking about and would like us to improve upon."

Hodgson said that Palace chairman Steve Parish, who is part owner of the club alongside American duo David Blitzer and Joshua Harris, was "on board" with the need to strengthen.

"I'm just hoping between us and the American owners we'll find a way to release some money because I don't think we'll find the quality we need with free transfers and loans," he added.

Palace's next match is a league trip to 11th-placed Newcastle on Saturday.

