Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward's ambition for trophies sees him team-up with new agent

Wilfried Zaha has changed his agent, with the Ivory Coast international still keen to leave Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha's desire to win major honours during his career prompted his decision to hire super-agent Pini Zahavi, with the forward still intent on a move away from Crystal Palace.

The agreement to team up with the renowned Israeli negotiator and part with his long-time agent Will Salthouse was concluded in the last 72 hours.

It is seen as a clear indication that the Ivory Coast international still wants away from Selhurst Park at the earliest opportunity.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has said he is relaxed over the future of Wilfried Zaha

While a transfer in January is not out of the question, it is thought a move in the summer is more likely.

Zaha knows his future may lie outside the Premier League, with only a handful of clubs across Europe having the funds to consider such a deal.

Last summer Palace turned down a bid, believed to be around £70m from Everton, with chairman Steve Parish holding out for around £80m, prompting Zaha to put in a transfer request to the club.

Arsenal also saw a £40m bid rejected from Palace for the 27-year-old during the previous transfer window, while there was also interest from Napoli.

More recently, long-time admirers Chelsea have reportedly rekindled their interest in the winger with the lifting of their transfer ban, and Zahavi known to be a good friend of the Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.