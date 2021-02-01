Vicente Guaita: Crystal Palace goalkeeper signs new contract amid Real Sociedad links

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has extended his contract at the club in a deal which runs until June 2023 with the option of another year.

Guaita had been linked with a return to Real Sociedad in the Spanish press, with one article reporting the 34-year-old had signed a pre-contract agreement.

On Saturday evening, Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he was not aware of the reports, nor the fact Guaita's contract was set to expire in the summer.

"That's a new one on me," he said after Palace beat Wolves 1-0. "I wasn't even aware, quite frankly - perhaps I should be - that his contract was running out. I was under the impression that he was under contract to us. But I'll have to check that one up, I'm afraid."

Guaita has since signed a new deal, however, with the Spaniard stating he feels "settled" in London.

"I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace with my contract until 2023," Guaita told the club's website.

"My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy, Deano, all the coaches, and my team-mates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace."

Guaita has started every Premier League game for Palace this season, keeping four clean sheets, while he played all but three league games in 2019-20.

After coming through the youth ranks and starting his career at Valencia, he joined Palace from Getafe in 2018 and displaced Wayne Hennessey as the club's first-choice goalkeeper midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

Chairman Steve Parish added: "I am delighted that Vicente has committed his future to Crystal Palace.

"He is an extremely talented goalkeeper whose contribution has been invaluable over the last few seasons and I am sure will continue to be so in the upcoming months and years."

