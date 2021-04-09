Transfer News: Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt offered three-year deal by Galatasaray

Patrick van Aanholt is an attractive free agent opportunity for clubs this summer and Galatasaray are leading the chase, but other Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation; Crystal Palace will take a view in the summer

By Lyall Thomas

Friday 9 April 2021 18:11, UK

AP - Patrick van Aanholt

Galatasaray have offered Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt a three-year pre-contract agreement.

Talks are ongoing between the Turkish club and the player's representatives over a free transfer in the summer.

Van Aanholt is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season and can talk to foreign clubs.

The south London club, who have a string of players whose deals are expiring in June, will wait until the end of the season to make decisions on their futures.

Van Aahholt is two goals away from entering the Premier League's all-time top-10 scoring defenders.

Trending

He is also being tracked by clubs in the Premier League looking to recruit a new left-back this summer and is an attractive prospect due to his ability, experience and soon-to-be free status.

The 30-year-old has scored 14 goals in more than 100 appearances for Palace since signing from Sunderland for £9m in 2017. He has become one of the most experienced left-backs in the Premier League.

Also See:

He is one of 15 first-team players at Palace whose contracts are expiring this summer including Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, James McArthur and Tyrick Mitchell.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Stream Live with NOW

Get Sky Sports