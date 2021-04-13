Tyrick Mitchell: Crystal Palace defender extends contract until 2025

Tyrick Mitchell has made 18 appearances for Crystal Palace's first team since making his debut against Leicester City last July; the 21-year-old joined Palace's academy from Brentford in 2016; Mitchell: "It's a great place to be and an exciting time so I'm delighted to sign a contract"

Tyrick Mitchell signs a new contract. Credit: Seb Frej for CPFC
Image: Tyrick Mitchell has committed his future to Crystal Palace (Credit: Seb Frej for CPFC)

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has extended his contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old left-back has made 18 first-team appearances for Palace, including 14 this season.

Mitchell joined the Eagles in 2016 following a restructure at Brentford's academy and won league titles at U18 and U23 level.

He was handed his Premier League debut against Leicester City last July and has since become a regular under Roy Hodgson.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "This shows once again how our academy can attract the very best young talent and develop them into first-team players.

"Tyrick's progress is an immense source of pride for our club and academy."

Speaking with Palace TV, Mitchell added: "I'm delighted. It's a great place to be and an exciting time so I'm delighted to sign a contract.

"I can see, especially with the academy building now and Academy players coming through, it's a great time."

