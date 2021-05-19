Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace player potentially out injured until new year with Achilles injury

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze could be out injured until the new year after sustaining an Achilles injury in training.

The £16m signing from QPR is due to see a specialist on Wednesday to establish the extent of the injury, which occurred in training on Tuesday.

The worst-case outcome is that Eze will miss between six to eight months, effectively ruling him out until well into the winter and potentially into 2022.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was not aware of the severity when he gave his press conference on Tuesday.

More to follow.

This is a breaking Crystal Palace news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.