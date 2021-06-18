Lucien Favre considered by Crystal Palace for vacant managerial role

Crystal Palace are considering appointing Lucien Favre as their next manager after talks with Nuno Espirito Santo broke down earlier this week.

Palace's initial preference was to appoint a manager with Premier League experience but with time ticking and a number of players considering their contractual situations, the club has relaxed its requirements to help speed up the appointment.

Favre, 63, is now under consideration following his sacking from Borussia Dortmund last December, meaning Palace would not need to pay any compensation for his services.

Image: Nuno Espirito Santo was on the verge of being appointed as Palace's new boss

The Swiss manager also holds a reputation for developing youth players which will interest the Premier League side who are insistent their next boss integrates players from their successful academy.

The Eagles have also considered Frank Lampard, Patrick Vieira, Swansea manager Steve Cooper, and Barnsley's highly-rated coach, Valerian Ismael, before entering talks with Santo.

Sky Sports News understands that negotiations between Santo and Palace collapsed over finances surrounding the deal and the degree of the manager's input into transfer dealings.

Previous manager Roy Hodgson departed his boyhood club after four years in charge and guided the Eagles to a 14th-placed finish in the top flight in his final season.

Palace to stand firm over Zaha valuation

Image: Wilfried Zaha has regularly been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in the last few seasons

Crystal Palace remain relaxed over speculation that Wilfried Zaha wants to leave the club this summer.

Sky Sports News understands there is an agreement between the club and the player that they will consider any offers for Ivory Coast forward but will stand firm on their valuation.

Palace agreed to let Zaha speak to potential suitors in the Champions League back in 2019, but the interest which materialised came from Arsenal and Everton, with Steve Parish describing Arsenal's opening bid as a "liberty".