Nathaniel Clyne signs new Crystal Palace deal as Selhurst Park club appoint Osian Roberts as assistant

Nathaniel Clyne has signed a one-year deal with Crystal Palace, who have also confirmed the appointment of Osian Roberts as Patrick Vieira's assistant.

Clyne had been participating in Palace's pre-season despite his previous contract with the Premier League club having expired at the end of June.

The 30-year-old has a long history with the South London club, having made his debut back in 2008 after coming through the Eagles academy.

He left for Southampton in 2012 and then earned a move to Liverpool, where he continued to impress before being hit by two serious injuries to his back and knee ligaments.

Clyne returned to Palace last year and made 13 Premier League appearances.

"Having been with Crystal Palace at such a young age, I know how much pulling on the shirt means," Clyne said.

"I'm delighted to have been able to return and do that again, and to be part of an important period for the club under the new gaffer by extending my time here is massive for me personally. Now I want to play in front of a full Selhurst again."

Chairman Steve Parish commented: "Nathaniel knows this club as well as any player and proved to be a fantastic part of the squad last season. He extends his time with us at a crucial point, and ensures we continue to balance experience with youth throughout the team."

Roberts joins Vieira's backroom team

Palace have also confirmed that Welshman Osian Roberts will be Patrick Vieira's assistant.

Roberts took charge of Wales age group teams from U16s to U19s, as well as Wales B, and then stepped up to assist former Eagles manager Chris Coleman in the senior squad from 2015 to 2019.

He has most recently been technical director for the Morocco national team.

Roberts joins previously-announced development coach Said Aigoun and first-team coach Kristian Wilson on Vieira's staff,

He said: "I'm delighted to join a prestigious Premier League club like Crystal Palace and to start working alongside Patrick, my fellow staff and a very strong group of players.

"This is a new challenge for me and I've been welcomed brilliantly already. I'm excited to work closely with some very talented people this season."