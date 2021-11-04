Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward considering his international future with Ivory Coast

Wilfried Zaha is considering his international future due to homesickness, according to Ivory Coast head coach Patrice Beaumelle.

The Crystal Palace forward, who has five goals in 21 caps for the country, has been left out of their latest squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon.

Zaha, who switched allegiance to the country of his birth in 2017, is one of a number of Premier League players expected to feature in the Africa Cup of Nations in January and February.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win at Manchester City in the Premier League

However, his omission from the latest squad has cast doubt on his participation in the tournament, which begins on January 9 in Cameroon.

Discussing the 28-year-old, Beaumelle said: "He (Zaha) asked not to come because he comes homesick at each meeting. He wants to reflect on the rest of his international career."

While Zaha mulls over whether to prolong his career at international level, he has been a near ever-present for club side Crystal Palace so far this season, scoring on three occasions - including during the club's 2-0 victory at Manchester City last weekend.

Wilfried Zaha was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Crystal Palace's win over Manchester City.

Zaha took to Instagram on Saturday night to post screenshots of a number of racist messages he had received on social media following the match.

"This message isn't for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it's disgusting or about me getting sympathy," Zaha posted on his Instagram story.

"I'm not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!

"I don't mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it's not an excuse but my colour will always be the real problem but it's fine because I'll always be BLACK AND PROUD!

"Speak to me when you actual take this issue serious."

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.