Crystal Palace: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Crystal Palace kick-off the new Premier League season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports; the Eagles host Liverpool at the end of the September; Palace host rivals Brighton on November 8, before travelling to the Amex on February 7; the Eagles end at home to Arsenal

Wednesday 18 June 2025 09:00, UK

Crystal Palace fixtures 2025/26

Crystal Palace begin the new Premier League season on Super Sunday with a London derby at Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Oliver Glasner's side host champions Liverpool at the end of the September, a month after also facing the Reds in the Community Shield at Wembley [on the weekend of August 9-10].

Last season's FA Cup winners, who will discover their Europa League opponents when the draw is made on August 29, entertain rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on November 8, before travelling to the Amex Stadium on February 7.

Watch Crystal Palace's top five goals from the Premier League in the 24/25 season including stunning strikers from Eberechi Eze, Daniel Munoz and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

And the Eagles take on Liverpool at Anfield on April 25, before concluding the campaign against last season's runners-up Arsenal at Selhurst Park on the final day.

Crystal Palace's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change.

August
17: Chelsea (a) - 2pm, live on Sky Sports
23: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
30: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

September
13: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
20: West Ham (a) - 3pm
27: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

October
4: Everton (a) - 3pm
18: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
25: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

November
1: Brentford (h) - 3pm
8: Brighton (h) - 3pm
22: Wolves (a) - 3pm
29: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

December
3: Burnley (a) - 8pm
6: Fulham (a) - 3pm
13: Man City (h) - 3pm
20: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
27: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
30: Fulham (h) - 8pm

January
3: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
7: Aston Villa (a) - 8pm
17: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
24: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
31: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

February
7: Brighton (a) - 3pm
11: Burnley (h) - 8pm
21: Wolves (h) - 3pm
28: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

March
4: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 8pm
14: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
21: Man City (a) - 3pm

April
11: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
18: West Ham (h) - 3pm
25: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

May
2: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm
9: Everton (a) - 3pm
17: Brentford (a) - 3pm
24: Arsenal (h) - 4pm

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

