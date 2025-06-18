Crystal Palace: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Crystal Palace begin the new Premier League season on Super Sunday with a London derby at Chelsea, live on Sky Sports.

Oliver Glasner's side host champions Liverpool at the end of the September, a month after also facing the Reds in the Community Shield at Wembley [on the weekend of August 9-10].

Last season's FA Cup winners, who will discover their Europa League opponents when the draw is made on August 29, entertain rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on November 8, before travelling to the Amex Stadium on February 7.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Crystal Palace's top five goals from the Premier League in the 24/25 season including stunning strikers from Eberechi Eze, Daniel Munoz and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

And the Eagles take on Liverpool at Anfield on April 25, before concluding the campaign against last season's runners-up Arsenal at Selhurst Park on the final day.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Chelsea (a) - 2pm, live on Sky Sports

23: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

30: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

September

13: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

20: West Ham (a) - 3pm

27: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

Also See: Find out more about Sky Sports

October

4: Everton (a) - 3pm

18: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

25: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

November

1: Brentford (h) - 3pm

8: Brighton (h) - 3pm

22: Wolves (a) - 3pm

29: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

December

3: Burnley (a) - 8pm

6: Fulham (a) - 3pm

13: Man City (h) - 3pm

20: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

27: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

30: Fulham (h) - 8pm

January

3: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

7: Aston Villa (a) - 8pm

17: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

24: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

31: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

February

7: Brighton (a) - 3pm

11: Burnley (h) - 8pm

21: Wolves (h) - 3pm

28: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

March

4: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 8pm

14: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

21: Man City (a) - 3pm

April

11: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

18: West Ham (h) - 3pm

25: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

May

2: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

9: Everton (a) - 3pm

17: Brentford (a) - 3pm

24: Arsenal (h) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.