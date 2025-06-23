Marc Guehi: Liverpool and Arsenal linked to Crystal Palace captain, but what are his summer transfer window options?

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer - but what could his options be?

Sky Sports News recently reported that Guehi's name had re-emerged in connection with Liverpool. The Reds have a long-term interest in the Eagles captain - but any prospect of signing him this summer is currently distant.

Arsenal and a number of other clubs are also keen on Guehi but Sky Sports News understands that, if he was to move, he would want to be assured to be a regular first-team starter and agreeing a fee with Crystal Palace will not be simple.

Other media reports have also suggested he could stay at Palace, where he has one year left on his current deal.

Guehi has qualities to be a Reds defender and Van Dijk's successor

With Jarell Quansah's move to Bayer Leverkusen edging ever closer, Guehi's name is being linked with Liverpool.

Recent reports have suggested talks over a new contract for Ibrahima Konate have stalled and if Virgil van Dijk's central-defensive partner were to leave this summer - the Frenchman only has a year left on his deal - then Liverpool could possibly guarantee Guehi the starting spot he has reportedly requested ahead of next year's World Cup.

You can see just why Liverpool have been tracking the versatile Guehi, who, like Van Dijk, is a right-footed centre-back playing on the left-hand side of defence, but is equally comfortable using either foot.

Liverpool scouts will have noted during his four seasons at Selhurst Park that the 24-year-old is an astute reader of play, hugely calm under pressure and an incisive passer out from the back - all vital qualities in a top-level central defender.

"You see how aggressive he is 'locking down' and stealing possession," Michael Beale, who coached Guehi while he developed at Chelsea's academy, told Sky Sports. "But he's very calm when he's defending.

"His reading of the game and his athleticism gets him a yard on his centre-forward. He shows a huge amount of confidence to play on the left side and his technical upbringing from Chelsea means he can use his left foot, albeit he is dominant on his right foot."

And sporting director Richard Hughes will surely have also been impressed with Guehi's obvious leadership skills on display as Palace captain, as well as while representing England, especially during his standout displays at last summer's Euros as the Reds look for a long-term successor to Van Dijk as both skipper and defender.

No guarantees for Guehi at Arsenal

Guehi is aiming to be part of Thomas Tuchel's 2026 World Cup squad

There would be no guarantees of first-team football for Guehi at Arsenal.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are Mikel Arteta's go-to centre-back pairing and have formed the basis of one of the Premier League's meanest defences over the past few seasons.

There is not much sign of any movement from that, either. Gabriel has recently signed a new long-term deal to extend his stay in north London, while the Gunners would also be keen to extend Saliba's contract at the Emirates.

There has been plenty of speculation linking Real Madrid with a move for Saliba in recent years and the Gunners have had plenty of injuries to contend with, particularly in defensive positions, but regular football will be a priority for Guehi.

He is now a regular in Thomas Tuchel's England side and, with next summer's World Cup on the horizon, the 24-year-old will be keen to keep his place in the starting line-up.

He will surely be wary of a move to a club where a starting spot is not guaranteed.

Guehi beloved at Crystal Palace

Staying at Crystal Palace for another season could be the best option for Guehi.

Not only is he a guaranteed starter - vital if he wants to make the 2026 World Cup squad - but he is also the captain and beloved at the club.

And he is leading Crystal Palace to tangible success. The club are reigning FA Cup holders - winning more silverware than Arsenal last year - and, all being well, will play in the Europa League next season.

Knowing Guehi's affinity for the Eagles, he will surely want to lead the club into Europe and help further push Crystal Palace up the Premier League table so they can ensure further European competition in the coming years.

One sticking point for the club will be the fear of losing one of their most important players for free next summer, with further contract talks likely - even if it is only to secure a fee once the time comes.

But staying at Selhurst Park would tick a lot of boxes for both parties.

What do Guehi's numbers say?

Guehi ranks highly among the Crystal Palace squad in a number of categories.

One of his biggest strengths is in the air. He was top among his team-mates for headed clearances and aerial duels won in the Premier League last season, ranking second for clearances completed.

Among the league as a whole, Guehi still ranks highly. He was in the top 20 for headed clearances and aerial duels won. For possessions won in the defensive third, he was ninth.

But he can also play with the ball at his feet. Guehi was top for passes attempted and completed among the Crystal Palace team, and had the most touches.