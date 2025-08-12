Crystal Palace criticise UEFA ruling after Conference League demotion: 'Almost impossible to get a fair hearing'

Crystal Palace have strongly criticised UEFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for their demotion to the Conference League, claiming it was "almost impossible to get a fair hearing".

Palace believe that "sporting merit is rendered meaningless" following the decision and that the process was handled in a manner that led to "pre-determined outcomes".

Palace have also called for UEFA to consider both its regulations and the application of those rules and criticised the "unique privilege and power" of "certain clubs, organisations and individuals".

The Court of Arbitration of Sport said in a statement to Sky Sports News that no objections were raised by any of the parties involved in the case and its rules "ensure fairness"

A statement said: "All parties were given a formal opportunity to raise any concern about the running of the process. No objections were raised to state that the right to a fair hearing was not respected."

Sky Sports News has also contacted UEFA.

Palace, who beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield on Sunday, qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup in May.

However, they were demoted to the Conference League by European football's governing body UEFA on July 11 after it determined that, as of March 1, American businessman John Textor had control or influence at both Palace and French club Lyon.

Palace appealed, but on Monday the CAS announced the London club had lost their appeal, with Nottingham Forest to take the place in UEFA's second-tier competition.

UEFA regulations state that where one or more clubs are found to have shared ownership, they cannot play in the same competition, and Lyon held on to the Europa League spot by virtue of their higher league position.

Textor has since sold his shares in Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, a purchase completed in late July.

Palace's stance, as outlined in a July statement, was that "it's clear for everyone to see that we are not part of a multi-club operation and never have been".

Palace statement in full - 'This should be a turning point for football'

"At a time when we should be celebrating our victory in the Community Shield at Wembley, the decision by UEFA and followed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport shows that sporting merit is rendered meaningless.

"When we won the FA Cup against Manchester City on that momentous day in May, our manager and players earned the right to play Europa League football.

"We have been denied that opportunity.

"It appears that certain clubs, organisations and individuals have a unique privilege and power.

"This growing and unhealthy influence has shattered the hopes and dreams of Crystal Palace supporters, and does not bode well for aspirational teams all over Europe competing to progress when rules and sanctions are unevenly applied in the most flagrant way.

"Multi-club structures hide behind the charade of a 'blind trust' while clubs such as ours, who have no connection to another club whatsoever, are prevented from playing in the same competition.

"To compound the injustice, clubs that appear to have huge informal arrangements with each other are also allowed to participate and even possibly play against each other.

"While we respect the CAS tribunal members, the process is designed to severely restrict and, in our case, make it almost impossible to receive a fair hearing.

"The denial of all disclosure requests to obtain correspondence between the relevant parties, the refusal to allow witness testimony from those involved, and the general lack of formality and respect for law mean decisions cannot be properly challenged, leading to pre-determined outcomes.

"UEFA's decision has wider implications for the governance of the sport. A combination of poorly conceived regulations and their unequal application means our brilliant fans will be deprived of the chance to watch this team compete in the Europa League for the first time in our history.

"This should be a turning point for football.

"UEFA must fulfil its mandate to pass coherent rules which are properly communicated and applied, with reasonable cure periods to resolve uncertainty and consistent sanctions, treating all clubs equally with a proper appeal process.

"The European Court of Justice has made it clear that rulings similar to this will be under greater scrutiny from national courts in future. Only then will fairness and due process be granted to every team.

"Although we continue to take legal advice on the next steps, we will compete in the Conference League with the same determination and will to win that characterises this incredible club."