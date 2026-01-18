Oliver Glasner future: Crystal Palace considering sacking manager

Crystal Palace are considering sacking manager Oliver Glasner.

Sky Sports News understands Palace chairman Steve Parish was bemused and angered by the Austrian's comments following the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday, where Glasner directly criticised the club's board, saying "we feel like we're being abandoned completely".

Glasner confirmed on Friday he would be leaving Selhurst Park once his contract expires in the summer, but Parish has a decision to make about whether to let him see out the final four months or sack him now.

The impending sale of Marc Guehi to Manchester City looks like it could be the final straw in an ever-deteriorating relationship between manager and chairman.

"Selling our captain one day before a game - there is no understanding for this," Glasner said on Saturday.

But Palace feel they had no choice but to sell Guehi rather than risk losing £20m if the defender had walked away on a free at the end of the season. And the club are adamant that they abided by Glasner's wishes in the last transfer window, when they pulled out of a deal to sell him to Liverpool on Deadline Day.

From Parish's perspective, every decision he takes is what he believes is the right one for the long-term stability and future of Crystal Palace. Whether Glasner remains part of those plans is likely to be decided quickly.