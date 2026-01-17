Marc Guehi transfer news: Man City agree personal terms with England defender as move nears completion

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Marc Guehi, and his move from Crystal Palace could be completed by the end of the weekend.

Guehi is scheduled to have a medical in the north west on Sunday.

The two clubs agreed a fee of £20m on Friday, with a small percentage of future add-ons, depending on appearances.

Palace felt they couldn't turn down the money, with the prospect of Guehi leaving on a free in five months' time.

Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner confirmed Guehi "was in the final stages" of a transfer on Friday and would not play at Sunderland on Saturday.

Glasner also revealed he will leave the club at the end of the season, while there could be another blow for Palace on the horizon, with striker Jean-Philippe Mateta open to a new challenge and there is a real chance he could leave this month.

Pep on City's defensive issues: 'It's a difficult situation'

Sky Sports News reported earlier this week that City were the only club seemingly prepared to do a deal for Guehi in this window and Pep Guardiola's side quickly ramped up their interest.

City believed they are getting an elite defender for a fraction of the price they would have to pay on the open market, and didn't want to wait until the summer because of current injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

The inexperienced duo of Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne, who has been recalled from a loan at Sky Bet Championship club Watford, have started City's last three games and City's move underlines how serious their defensive issues have become with Stones and Ake particularly facing uncertain futures beyond this season.

On City's defensive problems, Guardiola added: "Without John [Stones], Ruben [Dias], Josko [Gvardiol], we are in a difficult situation not for one game but a long period.

"It's a difficult situation. Ruben will be back soon, Josko no, John hopefully, we'll see."

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are among the clubs that have been interested in signing Guehi on a free transfer in the summer. And it means City would have to make an attractive offer for Palace and Guehi to be willing to make a transfer now.

Guehi nearly joined Liverpool last summer in a £35m deal, but a move collapsed on Deadline Day.

Analysis: Guehi could slot straight in for Man City

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

The most important thing Guehi could offer Manchester City, at least in the short term, is availability. He has started 32 out of 34 games this season. Only 10 outfield players have played more Premier League minutes since the start of last term.

He appears in perfect condition to slot straight into Guardiola's backline and provide some much-needed experience after injuries left the City boss with a centre-back pairing of 20-year-old Alleyne and 21-year-old Khusanov.

But Guehi would not just be a short-term signing. He is a 25-year-old with his peak years ahead of him and a lengthy list of suitors which reflects his quality.

Guehi has flourished over the course of his time at Palace, playing a key role in the club's FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs and establishing himself as England's most important centre-back as well as one of the Premier League's best.

Outstanding defensively, strong in the duel and with pace to cover large spaces, Guehi is also assured on the ball, with the versatility to play in different systems. He even offers a growing threat from set-pieces, having contributed five goals and four assists in the Premier League across the last two seasons.

It makes for an enticing package. Guehi could provide immediate cover amid City's injuries - and strengthen the side for the future as well as the present.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace boss Glasner has revealed he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, citing his desire for a "new challenge" after nearly two years at Selhurst Park.

The Austrian put an end to months of speculation over his future ahead of Saturday's game at Sunderland by explaining he had told Palace owner Steve Parish as far back as October that he would not be renewing his existing deal.

Glasner has long been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park after a number of public frustrations over transfer business during last summer's window, and what he suggested was a failure to build on last season's historic FA Cup victory and only a second ever season in Europe.

The manager said he kept the news secret because of the club's busy schedule during the final months of 2025, and had only told his players earlier on Friday ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

He said: "A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break.

"We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.

"We agreed at the time it was best to keep it between us. It's best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months. I told the team today, because I think now it's important to have clarity.

"We had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace."

Crystal Palace face losing another key player with striker Mateta open to a new challenge.

There is a real chance that Mateta could join captain Guehi in leaving the club this month.

Palace could now also be set to lose their main goal scorer, Mateta, with the France international open to a new challenge.

The 28-year-old wants to play for a Champions League club or a club that have a good chance of playing in the competition next season.

Juventus and several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him.

Analysis by Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Crystal Palace fans are facing up to a nightmare scenario. Minutes after announcing Marc Guehi's departure in his Friday press conference, Oliver Glasner confirmed his own exit at the end of his contract in June. Captain and manager, gone and going.

The loss of Guehi is the immediate concern. Palace are on a nine-game winless run ahead of their trip to Sunderland on Saturday. Now they must go to the Stadium of Light, where Regis Le Bris' side are unbeaten this season, without their leader and best player.

A tough task has become considerably tougher as Palace try to stave off the feeling of crisis following Saturday's FA Cup loss to non-league Macclesfield. And that is before even considering everything else they have to come this season.

It all looks more difficult without Guehi and now Palace fans know for sure that they will soon be without the most successful manager in their history too. Glasner's place in Palace's history is assured having steered them to FA Cup and Community Shield glory. But can he get them back on track this season?

Only six weeks ago, they moved into the Premier League's top four with their late winner against Fulham. Now, they are 13th, looking down rather than up, and staring at a future without their captain and, soon, their manager too.