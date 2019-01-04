Will Keane joins Ipswich on loan from Hull until end of season

Will Keane has made 10 appearance for Hull this season

Ipswich have signed Hull striker Will Keane on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Manchester United, will go straight into the squad for Saturday's FA Cup third-round trip to Accrington Stanley.

Keane has scored just one goal in 26 matches since joining Hull in 2016, after missing a year with cruciate ligament damage to his knee.

He made two substitute appearances for United in the Premier League, either side of loan spells at Wigan, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert told the club website: "I know the qualities Will will give us and I'm delighted we have been able to get him here."