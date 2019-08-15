Ipswich Town investigating alleged racist chants by fans at Luton Town

Ipswich have vowed to "act strongly" over allegations of racist chanting by away fans during their Carabao Cup loss at Luton in midweek

Ipswich Town say they "will not tolerate any form of offensive or anti-social behaviour" after some of their supporters allegedly directed racist chants towards opposition supporters during their Carabao Cup defeat away to Luton Town.

Over 1,000 Ipswich fans travelled to Kenilworth Road on Tuesday as Sky Bet Championship side Luton won 3-1 against the Tractor Boys.

It has been alleged that a small group of Ipswich supporters sang racist songs in the direction of Luton's fans during the game.

The statement from Ipswich read: "A small number of Blues fans are alleged to have made offensive remarks aimed at Luton supporters during Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat, although there was nothing reported at the time to the Championship club."

"The facts confirm that our supporters are among the best behaved in the country and have been for many years," Town secretary Stuart Hayton told Ipswich's club website.

"That said, we have been informed of alleged racist chants made by a small number of our fans at Kenilworth Road and we are working with Luton on what is an on-going matter.

"We have shown in the past that we will act strongly against anyone found to have conducted themselves in an offensive or anti-social manner both at games and with comments on social media, and that will remain the Club's policy."

The midweek incident at Luton comes after anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out condemned four cases of racist abuse in the EFL on the opening weekend of the season.

Kick It Out's Troy Townsend says Twitter have agreed to discuss the problem of racist abuse on social media, after Chelsea's Tammy Abraham was targeted on Wednesday

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was also targeted with racist abuse on social media after missing a spot-kick during the Blues' 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Kick It Out revealed in July that reports of racism in football increased by 43 per cent in the 2018/19 campaign.