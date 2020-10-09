Paul Lambert interview: Ipswich boss on football without fans, their hopes for the season and more

For a man who has rarely been out of the game in decades, lockdown was a strange time for Paul Lambert.

The Ipswich boss, like so many others in the lower leagues, had to try and maintain squad morale and prepare for a return of football that may never have come.

"We did a lot of Zoom calls! There were quiz nights and all these types of things to try and keep us ticking over," he tells Sky Sports after winning September's Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award.

"But then those became a little long-winded as there's only so many questions you can ask someone! So those got curtailed and we tried some other things to keep us moving.

"I did a lot around the house. We were fortunate to be able to work in the garden, so there was a lot of cutting down trees and painting anything that moved! I love cycling, too. I was just trying to keep active.

"I did manage to switch off a little, but there was a lot of preparation work to try and hit the ground running, for whenever we could start again.

"You knew we were going into a strange time. We had done the preparation, but I wasn't sure when we would be back as the goalposts kept moving as the weeks and months ticked by.

"You sort of became immune to it, waiting for the Government to say we could start to train again. Then we had to deal with all the social distancing and other things going against you. From that point of view it's been a massive effort from everybody at the club."

Whatever work he did must have paid off. Before the curtailment of the 2019/20 League One season, Ipswich had picked up just four points from nine games. It was a run of form that saw them drop from automatic-promotion contention to outside of the play-offs altogether.

Image: Ipswich have enjoyed a solid start to the season in League One

Any prospect of a hangover has been swiftly brushed aside, however. Ipswich won their first three games of the season in September, and have picked up 10 points from four games.

It is just a shame the fans are not there at Portman Road to see it. There were times last season when over 20,000 were coming through the doors on a matchday. An incredible figure for a League One attendance.

"It's not the same game without fans and we need them back in," Lambert said. "When that will be, I don't know. But we're doing the best we can.

"You try your best to make it the same, but you know it's not. Without supporters it's not the same game. It isn't football.

"You play at home but is there any real home advantage? I'm not so sure. There's no real pressure on the players, or any criticism or joy from the stands. It's all gone."

Image: Cardboard cut-outs of fans in the stands at Portman Road

Lambert has been at Ipswich for nearly two years now, and in a trying period for the club that saw them relegated from the Championship, he has made reconnecting with a previously disenchanted and frustrated fanbase a major priority.

He is still doing whatever he can to keep that connection alive.

"When we first came the place wasn't in a great state," he said. "The fans weren't turning up, and it's such a big club that it needed them back. All of a sudden we were getting 18,000, then 20,000, then 23,000 back in. The atmosphere was great and without them it's not the same. You feed off of it.

"During lockdown myself and the staff rung some fans to see how they were and how they were coping. We tried to stay connected, and put ourselves out there and to do things. But social distancing makes what you can do very difficult."

If and when they do come back, Lambert hopes they will be back to see a side that is pushing for promotion back to the Championship.

"This is a huge club and we will always expect to go up from this league," he said. "That expectation is created by the history of the club. The fanbase is so big and we have to try and live up to that.

"We will try and do our best to go up automatically. We started well but fell away badly last season in the last couple of months. We've started well this season, too, and now we have to sustain it."