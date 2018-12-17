Burnley's Nick Pope returns to action after shoulder injury

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope played in his first match since dislocating his shoulder in July after turning out for the club's U23s on Monday.

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes of an away clash against Sheffield United, which the Clarets won 3-1.

Pope, who made his England debut in June and was part of the Three Lions squad for the World Cup in Russia, suffered the injury on July 26 in Burnley's first match of the season - a 1-1 Europa League draw against Aberdeen.

Nick Pope suffered the injury at Pittodrie in Aberdeen

Burnley subsequently signed Joe Hart from Manchester City and he has played in all 17 Premier League games so far.

Pope was manager Sean Dyche's first-choice goalkeeper last season, when they finished seventh, making 35 league appearances.