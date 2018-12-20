Jeff Hendrick signs one-year contract extension with Burnley

Jeff Hendrick will remain at Turf Moor until 2020

Jeff Hendrick has signed a new one-year contract extension at Burnley, manager Sean Dyche has confirmed.

Hendrick's existing deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but Burnley have activated an option on the Ireland international's contract and he will stay at Turf Moor until 2020.

Dyche told the club's website: "He's done well for us. We have asked a lot of him.

"We have used him in a number of different positions that sometimes aren't natural to him and over time he has delivered good performances for us."

Dublin-born Hendrick has made 91 appearances for the Clarets since joining the club from Sky Bet Championship side Derby County in the summer of 2016.

The 26-year-old started 29 Premier League games last season, helping Burnley to seventh in the Premier League and to a place in the Europa League.