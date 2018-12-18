Burnley winger Aaron Lennon may require knee surgery
Burnley winger Aaron Lennon could need surgery on the knee injury he suffered against Tottenham on Saturday.
Lennon injured his knee as Burnley were beaten 1-0 by a late Christian Eriksen goal for Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.
The winger, who played until the 93rd minute, saw a specialist on Monday and scans revealed the 31-year-old may now require surgery.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche confirmed the news on the club's website, saying: "I will find out more accurate information later, but he has a chance of needing an operation.
"We had it checked out and it looks like there was something there, and they will deal with that accordingly."
Lennon has played in all but one of Burnley's Premier League games so far this season, and was a permanent presence last season after signing from Everton in January.