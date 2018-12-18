Burnley News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon may require knee surgery

Last Updated: 18/12/18 5:36pm

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon faces knee surgery
Burnley winger Aaron Lennon faces knee surgery

Burnley winger Aaron Lennon could need surgery on the knee injury he suffered against Tottenham on Saturday.

Lennon injured his knee as Burnley were beaten 1-0 by a late Christian Eriksen goal for Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Burnley

December 22, 2018, 11:30am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The winger, who played until the 93rd minute, saw a specialist on Monday and scans revealed the 31-year-old may now require surgery.

Sean Dyche was in charge as Burnley were beaten by Spurs
Sean Dyche was in charge as Burnley were beaten by Spurs

Burnley boss Sean Dyche confirmed the news on the club's website, saying: "I will find out more accurate information later, but he has a chance of needing an operation.

"We had it checked out and it looks like there was something there, and they will deal with that accordingly."
2:54
Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.
Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Lennon has played in all but one of Burnley's Premier League games so far this season, and was a permanent presence last season after signing from Everton in January.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK