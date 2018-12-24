Everton can break into Premier League top six, says Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche believes Burnley’s Boxing Day opponents Everton are the team most likely to eventually challenge the Premier League’s top six.

Everton have been patchy this season but remain in a cluster of sides just behind Manchester United and maintain hopes of qualifying for Europe.

The Toffees revamped their squad over the summer following the appointment of head coach Marco Silva, with high-profile players including Richarlison, Lucas Digne, Bernard and Yerry Mina all arriving on permanent deals.

Summer-signing Richarlison has scored eight goals for Everton this season

Dyche, whose team are in the relegation zone ahead of Everton's visit to Turf Moor, can see Silva's side breaking the stranglehold of the traditional Premier League heavyweights in seasons to come.

"There are obviously other teams that are having a nibble this year but Everton I think they are the closest ones to it," he said.

Ashley Barnes was on target but could not prevent Burnley losing 3-1 at Arsenal

"It was a bit of an anomaly season last year [when they finished one place behind Burnley in eighth].

"But, generally speaking, they have the financial power and they continue to add season-over-season, so I think they are the ones that are closest to pushing into the top six."

Burnley pipped Everton to a Europa League spot last season and, despite beating them home and away last season, Dyche is expecting a very difficult test for his side on Boxing Day.

"I don't think you can go on previous occasions because they are still a good side," Dyche added.

"They've still had their moments of being up and down but generally they have been delivering. They look organised and ready for the games so I think that still makes it a tough task [for us]."