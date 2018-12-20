Burnley winger Aaron Lennon ruled out following knee surgery

0:50 Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed Aaron Lennon has had an operation to repair cartilage in his knee Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed Aaron Lennon has had an operation to repair cartilage in his knee

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed Aaron Lennon has undergone knee surgery which will keep the winger out for an unspecified time.

Lennon injured his knee as Burnley were beaten 1-0 by a late Christian Eriksen goal for Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday.

The winger, who played until the 93rd minute, saw a specialist on Monday and scans revealed the 31-year-old would need surgery on his knee.

Dyche told the club's website: "It's a tidying-up situation. He's happy with it and the surgeon is happy with it.

"Hopefully it will be a straight-forward recovery, albeit some time."

Lennon has played in all but one of Burnley's Premier League games this season and was a permanent presence in Dyche's side last season after arriving from Everton in January.

Robbie Brady also sustained a knock against Spurs but Dyche is "hopeful" the winger will be okay to return to north London on Saturday to face Arsenal.