Sean Dyche proud of Burnley trio after England call-ups

Sean Dyche has welcomed England call-ups for three of Burnley's players ahead of the upcoming international break.

Burnley captain Tom Heaton and defender James Tarkowski have both been recalled to the senior England squad, while 19-year-old winger Dwight McNeil has been included in the U20 set-up for the first time.

"The number of internationals is a really pleasing side-effect of all the varying success we've had over the years," Dyche said.

"The sheer number of call-ups we get now, compared to when we came, is radically different and particularly with England it had been many a year since a player had been called up.

"It's very pleasing for the players, who deserve it, but also pleasing for the club in where it now stands."

Heaton will be challenging to win a first cap since June 2017 after recovering from a shoulder injury and winning back his starting place at the end of December as Burnley kicked off an unbeaten eight-game league run.

Tarkowski earned his selection from England boss Gareth Southgate after returning to fitness and form following hernia surgery last summer which forced him out of a couple of previous squads.

"It's good for Tom (Heaton). He has deserved it with his performances and the way he generally goes about his business," Dyche added.

"I think it's important to give credit to Gareth in the sense that Tom was in there under Roy (Hodgson) and now Gareth.

"He's obviously well thought of in the camp, so it's good for him and good for us.

"Equally for Tarky (Tarkowski). Since Christmas his form has been good and Gareth has been at a number of our games, so he knows what he's about."

Dyche believes McNeil is destined for a great career in football after he impressed in the defeat against Liverpool

Youngster McNeil only made his full senior debut for Burnley last August in the Europa League, but having started the last 11 top-flight games, Dyche believes his call-up is fully warranted.

"That's a great thing for him. I think he deserves it and he continues to earn the right to have all these good things to happen to him," he said.

"He has merited it because when you look around there are not that many 19-year-olds playing regularly in the Premier League and he's been doing that.

"I think when you are playing in this league it's a whole new challenge than playing development football, but it's a great career progression for him and another step on the ladder that he keeps climbing."