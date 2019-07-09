Jay Rodriguez rejoins Burnley in £10m transfer from West Brom

Jay Rodriguez is back in the Premier League with Burnley

Burnley have completed the £10m signing of striker Jay Rodriguez from West Brom.

The 29-year-old, who is a product of Burnley's academy system, returns to Turf Moor on a two-year deal after they met the release clause in his contract.

Rodriguez left Burnley for Southampton in 2012 after scoring 41 goals in 129 appearances for his hometown club.

"It feels great to be back home and I can't wait to be running out at Turf Moor again," said Rodriguez.

Capped once by England in 2013, Rodriguez has spent the last two years with West Brom and scored 22 goals last season as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Jay Rodriguez came through Burnley's academy and played for the first team between 2007 and 2012

He was due to travel to Spain with the rest of the Baggies squad on Monday but instead flew to Portugal to join up with his new team-mates.

Rodriguez becomes Burnley's second signing this summer after Erik Pieters arrived from Stoke on Monday.

