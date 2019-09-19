Sean Dyche set for Burnley milestone and reveals how management changed him

1:25 Sean Dyche reflects on his time as Burnley boss after seven years in the job Sean Dyche reflects on his time as Burnley boss after seven years in the job

Sean Dyche admits football management has changed him as a person as he prepares to become Burnley's fourth-longest-serving boss of all-time.

The 48-year-old, appointed in 2012, takes charge of his 313th game in Claret and Blue on Saturday as Burnley host Norwich, who stunned champions Manchester City last time out.

Dyche, the fourth-longest-serving active manager in England behind Jim Bentley (Morecambe), Gareth Ainsworth (Wycombe) and Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) explained how being in charge of the Premier League club has affected him.

"I think it's a subliminal change, I certainly don't sit there taking notes on myself," Dyche said. "I think you just change with the job and through the experiences you have from doing the job.

"There've been so many since I've been here, both on and off the pitch. I think it's bound to change you as a person but also your thoughts on your job, on the game. I think you mature into the role.

"All of this (facing the media) becomes more normalised, dealing with players becomes more normalised, and the challenges of that.

"You still get some things out of the blue which catch you out a bit, but most things you've experienced.

"I think you mould into the job more and more as the seasons go by. When I speak to older managers, they consider it to be a harder job now. There's more going on than just setting up a team to try and win.

"But I think in my years of being here, I've enjoyed it and I continue to do so. There's a lot of challenges here, that's for sure.

"There's a hard balance to find, striking up the right outcomes on the pitch, the right balance financially. Every pound is a prisoner here, that's for sure! So it's finding that balance to keep pushing the club forward.

"I've had a really strong group of players and staff around me down the years which has helped. It's certainly not a job you can do by yourself, you need a lot of good people around you."